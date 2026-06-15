Demand for RSS registration in K'ta`ka is 'politics': Mohan Bhagwat

19:53

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat has rejected calls for the Sangh to register itself, asserting that the organisation is neither secretive nor operating outside public scrutiny.



Bhagwat was responding to questions after addressing a gathering as part of the RSS centenary outreach programme here on Sunday.



Responding to a question on the Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge's call for the RSS to register itself, Bhagwat said the organisation had nothing to hide and conducted its activities openly.



"There are so many unregistered things going on, and we are not secretive. We work in open grounds. We call people and tell them what we do," he said.



Calling the demand "politics", Bhagwat said such attempts were nothing new for the organisation.



"This is politics and these kinds of gimmicks are being tried. We will not do that. We are used to it. After 10 to 15 years of the Sangh's inception, we had to face all these things. If they don't happen, we feel something is amiss," he said. -- PTI