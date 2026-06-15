Couple alleges child swap at IVF centre, DNA tests -ve

11:43

A couple in Gurugram has alleged a child swap at an IVF centre after a DNA test reportedly failed to establish maternity and paternity of one of their babies, and has sought a detailed investigation into the matter.



Speaking to ANI, complainant Rahul Rathore alleged that the IVF procedure was carried out at a Greater Kailash fertility clinic. According to him, egg retrieval and semen collection were conducted on February 13, while the embryos were transferred on May 14.



Rathore said doubts arose after the babies were born on January 5, as one of the babies did not resemble the family. This prompted the couple to conduct a DNA test, which, he claimed, failed both maternity and paternity tests.



The complainant alleged that he first approached the hospital regarding the issue on January 7 and later informed the Union Health Ministry in February. He further claimed that the State Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) Department was approached in March, but no action had been taken so far.



According to Rathore, despite repeatedly approaching authorities and the police for nearly three months, an FIR was not registered. He alleged that the case moved forward only after court intervention.



"For about three months, we kept approaching the authorities and the police department to get an FIR filed, but it was not registered. Finally, the court intervened, and the FIR was filed under court direction. However, the very next day, a stay was placed on the investigation."



An investigation was opened on June 5. He alleged that despite appearing for court proceedings twice and submitting documents and evidence, authorities continued to focus on procedural compliance rather than the substance of the complaint.



Claiming that the absence of clear guidelines was affecting the probe, Rathore alleged that what he described as a straightforward matter was being unnecessarily complicated. He maintained that the family was seeking only a fair investigation into the allegations.



Questioning objections to the DNA test, Rathore said the couple had undergone multiple medical procedures and spent around Rs 5-6 lakh during the IVF process. He argued that seeking an additional test after noticing discrepancies was reasonable and within their rights.