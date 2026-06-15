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Cockroach Janta Party to stage protest in Nagpur tomorrow

Mon, 15 June 2026
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The Cockroach Janta Party will stage a protest here on Tuesday, demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, its founder Abhijeet Dipke announced, prompting the police to step up security in anticipation of a massive turnout following an assault on him in Jaipur.

He would be arriving in the city on June 16, Dipke said in a video message on Social media on Monday, and asked Nagpur residents, including students and the youth, to gather at Samvidhan Square at 4 pm for a peaceful demonstration.

The CJP has been demanding Pradhan's resignation over the last month's NEET (UG) paper leak scandal.

Meanwhile, elaborate security arrangements are being made in view of a protest planned by the Cockroach Janata Party at Samvidhan Chowk, officials said.

Ahead of the demonstration scheduled for the afternoon, Dipke, who was allegedly slapped multiple times by two men in Jaipur on Monday, will address a press conference at 12 noon, according to organisers. -- PTI

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