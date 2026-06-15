HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Bengal gets Rs 8,500 cr under VB-G RAM G scheme: CM

Mon, 15 June 2026
Share:
12:52
image
West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Monday said the Centre has allocated Rs 8,500 crore to the state under the VB G-RAM G scheme.

Under the Gram Sadak Yojana, allocations worth Rs 2,400 crore have been approved and Rs 1,000 crore released by the Centre, he said.

Adhikari made the announcement while launching the state-wide 'Jan Kalyan Shivir' programme from Nandigram in Purba Medinipur district.

Adhikari said 1,100 'Jan Kalyan Shivir' camps, being organised from June 15 to June 17, will help people access 54 central and state government schemes.

"This is the first such outreach programme of the BJP government in West Bengal. People can visit the camps between 10 am and 5 pm to learn about various welfare schemes and submit applications for enrolment," he said.

The chief minister said welfare schemes should not reach illegal immigrants and questioned extending benefits to families that do not send their children to recognised schools, or to institutions where 'Vande Mataram' is not sung.

Alleging irregularities in beneficiary databases under the previous regime, Adhikari said the government wants to identify genuine recipients of welfare schemes.

"We want benefits to reach genuine beneficiaries and not to fake account holders," he said.

Long queues of applicants were seen at several locations on the opening day. The camps will cover 54 schemes, including Annapurna Yojana, Ayushman Bharat and several other welfare programmes.

He said the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission Gramin (VB-G RAM G) scheme replaced MGNREGA, and it guarantees 125 days of employment annually to rural households. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! US-Iran deal: Israel refuses to withdraw from Lebanon
LIVE! US-Iran deal: Israel refuses to withdraw from Lebanon

Trump announces Iran peace deal, to be signed on Friday
Trump announces Iran peace deal, to be signed on Friday

US President Donald Trump and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have announced a landmark peace deal between the US and Iran, which includes the crucial reopening of the strategically important Strait of Hormuz and the immediate...

Iran sets conditions for 60-day peace talks with US
Iran sets conditions for 60-day peace talks with US

Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi confirmed a peace deal with the United States, stating that Tehran will enter a 60-day negotiation period only after verifying Washington's commitments to ending hostilities, lifting the...

TMC merger: Strategic move to aid BJP without legal hurdles
TMC merger: Strategic move to aid BJP without legal hurdles

Twenty rebel Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha MPs have merged with the obscure Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI), a move seen by political observers as a strategic way to support the BJP-led NDA without immediately joining the...

Stanford students walk out during Sundar Pichai's speech
Stanford students walk out during Sundar Pichai's speech

Students at Stanford University staged a walkout during Google CEO Sundar Pichai's commencement address, protesting the company's ties with the Israeli government, particularly its Project Nimbus cloud-computing deal.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO