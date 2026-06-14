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US Christian body, 6 others booked under UAPA in K'taka

Sun, 14 June 2026
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A case has been registered against a US-based organisation and six others after the ED lodged a complaint alleging illegal utilisation of foreign funds through a network of foreign debit cards, including in Left Wing Extremism (LWE)-affected areas of the country.

Based on the complaint filed by ED assistant director Sunil Kumar Sinhmar, Kothanur Police in Bengaluru registered on June 11 under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The FIR names Jonathan S Rajan, Micah Mark, Ajit Verghese Mathai, Varghese Chacko, Bablu Kurmi, Supreme Joy, US-based The Timothy Initiative and others as accused.

In the complaint, the ED alleged that searches conducted on April 18 and 19 under provisions of the Income Tax Act and the Foreign Exchange Management Act revealed that the accused, in association with TTI, used foreign-origin debit cards issued by a US bank to withdraw and utilise foreign funds across India.

The agency alleged that approximately Rs 92.55 crore (USD 99,95,240) was utilised illegally during the six-month period from November 2025 to April 2026 in violation of FEMA and FCRA provisions.

According to the FIR, Micah Mark was detained at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport on April 18 and was allegedly found in possession of 24 foreign debit cards. -- PTI

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