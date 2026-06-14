Uddhav Thackeray holds meeting with party MPs at Matoshree

15:06

Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray





They have been recognised as "opposition" in the assembly. The party's parliamentary group is also on the verge of split with a section demanding separate seating arrangement in the Lok Sabha. -- ANI

Shiv Sena-UBT chief and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday held a meeting with party MPs at Matoshree in Mumbai.While some MPs were present, a few others joined the meeting virtually.Those present included party MP Anil Desai, Sanjay Raut and Rajabhau Parag Prakash Waje. Sanjay Deshmukh (Yavatmal-Washim) and Nagesh Patil Aashtekar (Hingoli) joined the meeting online.The meeting comes in the backdrop of the changing political situation following turmoil in the Trinamool Congress, which suffered a defeat in the assembly polls.Trinamool Congress has seen an internal rift with a large section of its MLAs disagreeing with party chief Mamata Banerjee's decision on the Leader of Opposition.