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Uddhav Thackeray holds meeting with party MPs at Matoshree

Sun, 14 June 2026
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15:06
Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray
Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray
Shiv Sena-UBT chief and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday held a meeting with party MPs at Matoshree in Mumbai.

While some MPs were present, a few others joined the meeting virtually.

Those present included party MP Anil Desai, Sanjay Raut and Rajabhau Parag Prakash Waje. Sanjay Deshmukh (Yavatmal-Washim) and Nagesh Patil Aashtekar (Hingoli) joined the meeting online.

The meeting comes in the backdrop of the changing political situation following turmoil in the Trinamool Congress, which suffered a defeat in the assembly polls.

Trinamool Congress has seen an internal rift with a large section of its MLAs disagreeing with party chief Mamata Banerjee's decision on the Leader of Opposition. 

They have been recognised as "opposition" in the assembly. The party's parliamentary group is also on the verge of split with a section demanding separate seating arrangement in the Lok Sabha. -- ANI

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