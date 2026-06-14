Two MBBS students drown in Gwalior dam

15:10

Two MBBS students drowned after entering the Tigra dam in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district, the police said on Sunday.



The incident occurred on Saturday evening, following which the body of one student was recovered while a search was underway for the other, they added.



A group of students from the government-run Gajra Raja Medical College (GRMC) had gone for a picnic near the boat club area of the dam, located about two km from the main site, Tigra police station's sub-inspector Gautam Singh said.



During the outing, two students -- Gopal Agrawal, hailing from Bina in MP's Sagar district, and Ayush Srivastava from Muzaffarpur in Bihar -- ventured into the deep water and drowned, he said.



Agrawal's body was recovered on Saturday night and sent for post-mortem examination on Sunday. Rescue teams were yet to trace Srivastava, he added.



GRMC Dean RKS Dhakad told reporters that eight students had gone to the Tigra dam when the incident took place. The families of both victims were informed, and they reached Gwalior, he said. -- PTI