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Two juveniles rape two minor girls in MP's Dhar; detained

Sun, 14 June 2026
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Two minor boys allegedly abducted and raped two girls, aged 14 and 15, in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district, police said on Sunday.

The girls went missing on Friday morning from their village in Kukshi police station area. Their family members subsequently launched a search and found them on Saturday evening, Additional Superintendent of Police Vijay Dawar told PTI quoting the complaints lodged by the victims' fathers.

According to the victims, the boys, aged 15 and 16 and hailing from their village, took them on a motorcycle and allegedly raped them, the police said without giving more details.

The police later detained the two boys and registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, they added. -- PTI

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