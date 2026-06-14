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Trump warns against escalation after Israel'sBeirut strike

Sun, 14 June 2026
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US President Donald Trump on Sunday criticised an Israeli strike on Beirut, saying the attack should not have occurred at a time when efforts to secure a peace agreement with Iran were nearing completion.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said Israel had the right to defend itself but described the incident that prompted the response as "very small and meaningless", noting that no casualties were reported.

"This morning's attack on Beirut should not have happened, particularly on a special day when we are so close to a Peace Deal with Iran," he said in the post.

He urged all sides to exercise restraint, calling for an end to attacks by both Israel and Hezbollah. Trump said a peace deal could bring stability to the region, including Lebanon, and warned against actions that could derail the process.

"We are very close to a Deal that will bring peace to the region, including to Lebanon, and all sides should stand down. There should be no more attacks by Israel anywhere in Lebanon, but there should also be no more 
attacks by any other party, including Hezbollah, against Israel. This could be the beginning of a long and beautiful peace -- Let's not blow it! Thank you for your attention to this matter," Trump said.

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