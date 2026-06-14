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Rebel TMC MPs reach Union minister Bhupender Yadav's home

Sun, 14 June 2026
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17:20
Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav/ANI Photo
Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav/ANI Photo
Amid turmoil in the Trinamool Congress, political activity picked up pace in the national capital on Monday with some rebel TMC MPs reaching the house of Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav.

Rebel TMC MPs Saayoni Ghosh, Mala Roy and Satabdi Roy reached the residence of Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav in the national capital. Rebel TMC MPs Arup Chakraborty and Kakoli Ghosh also arrived at the residence of the Union Minister.

Consultations are also taking place in Kolkata with TMC leaders Gautam Deb and Chandrima Bhattacharya reaching the residence of TMC chief Mamata Banerjee.

Suspended TMC leader Riju Dutta said the number of MPs in their camp could go up to 22. He said they will support the BJP-led NDA.

"The rebel MPs are heading to Delhi today. Kakoli Ghosh spoke in the morning, and two more MPs will likely join them, taking the number from 20 to 22. On Monday, all rebel MPs will meet the Speaker, and in the Assembly, they may propose having a separate Leader of Opposition. I have spoken to some of them personally, they said they will support the NDA," he said.

Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Sagarika Ghose hit out at the rebels and said there is no legal provision under the anti-defection law for a "separate group" to function inside the House while continuing to hold seats won on a party's symbol. -- ANI

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