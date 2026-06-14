Rebel TMC MPs merge with Nationalist Citizens Party

21:11

Rebel Trinamool Congress MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar/File image

The rebellion in the Trinamool Congress appeared to reach a crescendo on Sunday as dissident MPs announced their merger with the Nationalist Citizens Party and met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla seeking a separate seating arrangement in the House.



Speaking to reporters after meeting the Speaker, rebel MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar claimed that two-thirds of the TMC's Lok Sabha members had submitted a letter seeking recognition as a separate group.



"Two-thirds MPs of TMC have given a letter to the Speaker for a separate seating arrangement. We will merge with the Nationalist Citizens Party and support the NDA," she said.



Senior TMC leader and Lok Sabha MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay said the dissident camp had already merged with the Nationalist Citizens Party, which he described as a regional party.



The Nationalist Citizens Party is a lesser-known registered, unrecognised party from Tripura.



Asked about the competing claim of the Mamata Banerjee-led faction, Bandyopadhyay said the issue of who constitutes the "real TMC" would be decided by the courts, and added that they would claim the party's electoral symbol of two flowers. -- PTI