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Rahul Gandhi 'undermining' achievements of India: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Sun, 14 June 2026
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Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of "undermining" the achievements of India and its people while targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Centre.

She alleged that Rahul Gandhi "ignores" India's achievements even in the face of major crises like COVID and the conflict in West Asia.

Sitharaman clarified that there is no crisis awaiting in the country as is being portrayed by Rahul Gandhi.

"Every time the Leader of Opposition speaks in the Lok Sabha, it is only to decry everything, undermine the achievements of the people of India, thinking that he is undermining Prime Minister Modi or the central government," she said in her address to the party functionaries at the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Samavesha here to celebrate 12 years of the BJP rule in the country under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi.

According to her, Rahul Gandhi constantly says that everything is going to crumble in the next few weeks. The LoP keeps saying that there is a big disaster awaiting, but there is no disaster awaiting India. -- PTI

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