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Qatari delegation arrives in Tehran for Iran-US negotiations

Sun, 14 June 2026
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A Qatari delegation travelled to Tehran on Sunday to examine the recent developments in diplomatic efforts involving Iran and the United States after last week's talks, according to local Iranian media.

Iranian news agency Tasnim reported that the delegation is in the Iranian capital to examine the latest developments related to the diplomatic process and has held consultations with officials of Iran.

According to ISNA, the delegation is headed by an adviser to Qatar's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani. The visit is aimed at continuing the exchange of messages between Tehran and Washington regarding a memorandum of understanding (MoU) intended to end the war.

In Iran, dozens of people staged a demonstration outside a foreign ministry office in the north-eastern city of Mashhad, shouting slogans against top diplomat Abbas Araghchi following a televised interview concerning a potential peace agreement with the United States

This domestic outrage directly followed a broadcast on state television, where Araghchi stated that the proposed agreement includes provisions for dismantling the US naval blockade on Iranian ports, which Washington had instituted following Iran's own blockade in the Strait of Hormuz. -- ANI

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