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Modi, French President Macron hold bilateral meeting in Nice

Sun, 14 June 2026
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday held a bilateral meeting after the launch of the 'Bharat Innovates 2026' at Nice, France.

Both leaders also shared a warm and candid moment at the iconic Villa Kerylos on the French Riviera in Nice, reflecting the strength of India-France ties. The two leaders were seen sharing a big hug.

Built in the ancient Greek Revival style in the early 1900s by French architect Emmanuel Pontremoli, the villa has been listed since 1966 as a monument historique by the French Ministry of Culture.

Ahead of the bilateral meeting PM Modi along with Macron inaugurated 'Bharat Innovates 2026' at the Palais des Expositions in Nice, highlighting India-France cooperation in innovation and technology while positioning India as an emerging global hub for deep-tech development.

The three-day event brings together Indian deep-tech start-ups, innovators, researchers and investors with global innovation funds and industry leaders. The exhibition features 120 cutting-edge start-ups and more than 20 Institutes of Excellence across 13 critical technology sectors, while attracting over 350 leading investors and venture capitalists from around the world.

Addressing the event, Prime Minister Modi thanked President Macron for his presence and described India and France as steadfast partners committed to addressing global challenges. He highlighted key bilateral initiatives, including the International Solar Alliance, cooperation in Artificial Intelligence, and efforts to promote stability and security in the Indo-Pacific region. -- ANI

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