Mamata is a fighter politician, never fears FIRs: Raut backs TMC chief

16:33

Shiv Sena-UBT MP Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena-UBT MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday questioned the FIR registered against former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and asked why similar action was not taken in other cases involving alleged provocative speeches.



Speaking to the media, Raut said, "If FIRs are being filed in this manner against provocative speeches, then why were no FIRs filed against people like Anurag Thakur for the kind of provocative speeches they gave during the Delhi elections?"



UBT MP further alleged that such speeches are also made by BJP leaders in Uttar Pradesh and questioned the absence of action in those cases.



Reiterating his support for the TMC chief, Raut said, "Mamata Banerjee is a fighter politician. You (BJP) want to corner and finish her from all sides, but we are all with her. She is not a woman who fears FIRs," he added.



Meanwhile, the Kolkata Police has registered an FIR against Mamata Banerjee. The FIR was registered at Hare Street, Kolkata Central Division, on June 7 under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Sections 196(1), 351(2) and 352.



In his complaint, Tushar Kanti Das alleged that on March 9 this year, Mamata Banerjee delivered "a misleading speech intended to provoke a breach of peace, affect public tranquillity, maintain communal harmony, and threaten the democratic structure of the state". -- ANI