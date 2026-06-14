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Macron uses Dhurandar's 'Aari Aari' for Modi visit

Sun, 14 June 2026
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French President Emmanuel Macron clicks a selfie with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Villa Kerlyos, in Nice on Sunday/@Elysee X/ANI Photo
French President Emmanuel Macron clicks a selfie with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Villa Kerlyos, in Nice on Sunday/@Elysee X/ANI Photo
Director Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar has feverishly gripped French President Emmanuel Macron too, as he used the hit track Aari Aari to surmise the highlights of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Nice.

The X post with the hit track was preceded by a post wherein Macron said, "France has all the assets: it lacks neither talent nor energy!"

The song talks of merging of souls and shifting of the winds, corresponding to India-France ties in the backdrop of major churn in geopolitics.

Prime Minister Modi held bilateral talks with Macron, at Villa Kerylos, in Nice earlier today. 

This was the first meeting of the two leaders since the elevation of India-France ties to the level of 'Special Global Strategic Partnership' earlier this year.

The two leaders held extensive discussions covering diverse aspects of bilateral relations. 

They expressed satisfaction at the excellent growth and depth of bilateral defence collaboration across all domains and agreed to further intensify it with focus on co-design, co-development and co-production of defence platforms and advanced technologies. 

Both leaders noted the rich legacy of cooperation in the space sector and discussed furthering collaboration in human spaceflight and space situational awareness. -- ANI

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