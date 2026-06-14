Kerala health minister defends Nipah response, says no reason for panic

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Kerala health minister K Muraleedharan on Sunday said no fresh Nipah cases have been reported in the state and defended the government's handling of the outbreak.



He also said public panic was unwarranted.



Speaking to reporters after a review meeting on the Nipah situation, the minister said the lone Nipah patient had been administered Ribavirin, monoclonal antibody treatment and Remdesivir.



"The first dose of the monoclonal antibody was administered on June 12. As Remdesivir was not available anywhere in India, our officers took the initiative to procure it from Bahrain. The medicine arrived in Delhi and was flown to Kannur. The first dose was administered to the patient early this morning," he said.



Muraleedharan said no fresh Nipah cases had been detected so far.



Eleven symptomatic persons on the contact list were tested and all returned negative results, he said.



According to the minister, 100 people are currently on the contact list -- four in the highest-risk category, 14 in the high-risk category and 82 in the low-risk category. Of them, 44 are healthcare workers. -- PTI