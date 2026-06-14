HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Kerala health minister defends Nipah response, says no reason for panic

Sun, 14 June 2026
Share:
16:53
File image
File image
Kerala health minister K Muraleedharan on Sunday said no fresh Nipah cases have been reported in the state and defended the government's handling of the outbreak.

He also said public panic was unwarranted.

Speaking to reporters after a review meeting on the Nipah situation, the minister said the lone Nipah patient had been administered Ribavirin, monoclonal antibody treatment and Remdesivir.

"The first dose of the monoclonal antibody was administered on June 12. As Remdesivir was not available anywhere in India, our officers took the initiative to procure it from Bahrain. The medicine arrived in Delhi and was flown to Kannur. The first dose was administered to the patient early this morning," he said.

Muraleedharan said no fresh Nipah cases had been detected so far.

Eleven symptomatic persons on the contact list were tested and all returned negative results, he said.

According to the minister, 100 people are currently on the contact list -- four in the highest-risk category, 14 in the high-risk category and 82 in the low-risk category. Of them, 44 are healthcare workers. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Iran's IRGC warns vessels against transiting Hormuz
LIVE! Iran's IRGC warns vessels against transiting Hormuz

Rs 92 cr foreign funds: US group, 6 others booked in K'taka
Rs 92 cr foreign funds: US group, 6 others booked in K'taka

A case has been registered against a US-based organisation and six others after the Enforcement Directorate lodged a complaint alleging illegal utilisation of foreign funds through a network of foreign debit cards, including in Left Wing...

Tension in Uttarakhand village after murder of BJP worker
Tension in Uttarakhand village after murder of BJP worker

A local BJP functionary, Vinod, was allegedly beaten to death in Dehradun's Bairagiwala village following an irrigation dispute, leaving three family members critically injured. Authorities have razed "illegal" structures belonging to...

Women among 8 killed in deadly lightning strikes in Jharkhand
Women among 8 killed in deadly lightning strikes in Jharkhand

At least eight people, including three women and two boys, were killed in lightning strikes across six districts of Jharkhand. The victims were engaged in daily activities like farming, grazing, or seeking shelter when the incidents...

Bandi jacket in, colonial legacy out in Army uniform overhaul
Bandi jacket in, colonial legacy out in Army uniform overhaul

The Indian Army has removed several colonial-era vestiges from its dress regulations, the mandatory carriage of swords by Reviewing Officers, and the use of pouch belts with certain mess dresses. It has also dropped the use of archaic...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO