HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Jharkhand police declare reward to trace 3 children missing since June 1

Sun, 14 June 2026
Share:
17:12
File image
File image
The Jharkhand police on Sunday announced a reward of Rs 50,000 for information leading to the whereabouts of three children, who went missing from their homes in the Dhurwa area of Ranchi, officials said.

The three children have been missing from Dhurwa for the past 14 days. An FIR regarding the missing twin brothers was lodged by their parents on June 1 at the Dhurwa police station.

"The three children went missing from their houses and have not yet been traced. We have announced a reward of Rs 50,000 for information about them. Police received a clue regarding the presence of one of the twin brothers in Odisha's Puri district, and a team has been sent there to confirm it," Hatia DSP Neeraj Kumar told PTI.

He further said that several police stations are on alert, and police are also conducting raids at various locations to trace them.

Meanwhile, the reward amount from Rs 1 lakh has been increased to Rs 2.5 lakh for information on the whereabouts of an 18-month-old girl who went missing from her house in Khorha Colony within Sadar police station jurisdiction. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Rebel TMC MPs reach Union minister Yadav's home
LIVE! Rebel TMC MPs reach Union minister Yadav's home

TMC revolt brings NDA closer to two-thirds mark in RS
TMC revolt brings NDA closer to two-thirds mark in RS

A rebellion within the Trinamool Congress is expected to significantly increase the NDA's numbers in both the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha, bringing the ruling alliance closer to a two-thirds majority needed for constitutional amendments....

Kakoli claims 22 Trinamool LS MPs now in rebel camp
Kakoli claims 22 Trinamool LS MPs now in rebel camp

Rebel Trinamool Congress MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar on Sunday said two more parliamentarians were set to join the dissident group, which would take its strength in the Lok Sabha to 22.

Amid 'Op Tiger' buzz, Uddhav convenes his LS MPs; all 9 attend
Amid 'Op Tiger' buzz, Uddhav convenes his LS MPs; all 9 attend

Amid intense speculation that some Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray MPs might switch sides, party chief Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday held a meeting of his faction's Lok Sabha MPs, which all nine lawmakers attended either virtually or...

'Why Did US Shoot A Missile Killing Indians?'
'Why Did US Shoot A Missile Killing Indians?'

'The US was well aware of the nationality of the seafarers on board the vessels. It was not hidden. The nationality of those aboard a merchant ship is known to all the ports.''So, why did US shoot a missile that resulted in the deaths of...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO