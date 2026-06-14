Jharkhand police declare reward to trace 3 children missing since June 1

17:12

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The Jharkhand police on Sunday announced a reward of Rs 50,000 for information leading to the whereabouts of three children, who went missing from their homes in the Dhurwa area of Ranchi, officials said.



The three children have been missing from Dhurwa for the past 14 days. An FIR regarding the missing twin brothers was lodged by their parents on June 1 at the Dhurwa police station.



"The three children went missing from their houses and have not yet been traced. We have announced a reward of Rs 50,000 for information about them. Police received a clue regarding the presence of one of the twin brothers in Odisha's Puri district, and a team has been sent there to confirm it," Hatia DSP Neeraj Kumar told PTI.



He further said that several police stations are on alert, and police are also conducting raids at various locations to trace them.



Meanwhile, the reward amount from Rs 1 lakh has been increased to Rs 2.5 lakh for information on the whereabouts of an 18-month-old girl who went missing from her house in Khorha Colony within Sadar police station jurisdiction. -- PTI