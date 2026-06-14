Jewar farmers to take flight as Noida International Airport begins operations

21:02

The farmers who once cultivated the land where the Noida International Airport has come up will witness a historic moment on Monday as they board flights from the newly built airport, marking the beginning of a new chapter in the region's development.



Among the initial flights on the first day of operations from the Jewar-based airport on June 15, a group of 170 farmers will travel to Lucknow along with Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh to express gratitude to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the development of the airport, officials said.



The first flights from Noida International Airport will connect Jewar with Lucknow, Bengaluru and other destinations, with the airport also witnessing its first landings on the same day.



The group includes families who had given their ancestral land to the government for the construction of the international airport after receiving compensation. Their journey is being seen as a symbolic moment as those who once worked on these fields will now become passengers at the airport built on the same land.



"The same hands that nurtured crops and fed the nation will now fasten their seat belts and become participants in India's new journey of progress and aspiration," Singh said.



The BJP lawmaker said the moment was not only a matter of pride for Jewar and Gautam Buddh Nagar but for the entire country.



"The farmers and agricultural workers who spent their lives cultivating these lands will now undertake their first air journey from the international airport built upon them," he added. -- PTI