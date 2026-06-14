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Iron frame on track halts Punjab Mail near Lucknow, train mishap averted

Sun, 14 June 2026
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A train accident was averted after a heavy iron frame was allegedly placed on a railway track near Dilkusha in the Cantonment area here, prompting the loco pilot of a passenger train to apply emergency brakes, officials said on Sunday.

According to railway officials, the incident occurred around 2 pm on Friday near the Dilkusha block hut, when train number 13006 Punjab Mail was passing through the section after departing Lucknow.

Rail officials said the loco pilot spotted the heavy iron frame of a door lying on the track and immediately applied emergency brakes. Despite the reduced speed, the locomotive struck the object, though they said no major damage was caused.

Railway and Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel rushed to the spot after receiving information and removed the iron angle from the locomotive; officials said they subsequently seized the object for investigation. 

Based on rail officials' written complaint, the Cantonment police station registered a case under relevant sections of the Railways Act. -- PTI

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