Iran's IRGC warns vessels against transiting Hormuz

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The naval forces of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) have warned commercial shipping traffic near the Strait of Hormuz against navigating through the critical chokepoint, according to an audio recording of a public maritime radio channel.



The transmission, which was provided to Xinhua by a crew member aboard a commercial vessel near the strait, showed that the IRGC navy directed its message at all shipping assets operating across the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman.



The radio dispatch stated that the Strait of Hormuz had been "completely closed" and cautioned that any vessel movement within the corridor would be dealt with "decisively."



The broadcast warned, "For the sake of your health and safety, absolutely refrain from any movement in the Strait of Hormuz until further notice."



This aggressive naval stance comes even as diplomatic breakthrough efforts reach a critical juncture, with US President Donald Trump announcing on Saturday that a peace agreement with Iran is slated for signature on Sunday, adding that the Strait of Hormuz is set to reopen immediately following the signing ceremony.



However, the path to this diplomatic resolution remains highly volatile on the ground, following a statement from the US military late Friday, which confirmed that American forces had intercepted and downed multiple Iranian drones that were targeting merchant shipping assets within the strategic waterway. -- ANI