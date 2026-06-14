HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Iran's IRGC warns vessels against transiting Hormuz

Sun, 14 June 2026
Share:
14:58
File image
File image
The naval forces of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) have warned commercial shipping traffic near the Strait of Hormuz against navigating through the critical chokepoint, according to an audio recording of a public maritime radio channel.

The transmission, which was provided to Xinhua by a crew member aboard a commercial vessel near the strait, showed that the IRGC navy directed its message at all shipping assets operating across the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman.

The radio dispatch stated that the Strait of Hormuz had been "completely closed" and cautioned that any vessel movement within the corridor would be dealt with "decisively."

The broadcast warned, "For the sake of your health and safety, absolutely refrain from any movement in the Strait of Hormuz until further notice."

This aggressive naval stance comes even as diplomatic breakthrough efforts reach a critical juncture, with US President Donald Trump announcing on Saturday that a peace agreement with Iran is slated for signature on Sunday, adding that the Strait of Hormuz is set to reopen immediately following the signing ceremony.

However, the path to this diplomatic resolution remains highly volatile on the ground, following a statement from the US military late Friday, which confirmed that American forces had intercepted and downed multiple Iranian drones that were targeting merchant shipping assets within the strategic waterway. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Iran's IRGC warns vessels against transiting Hormuz
LIVE! Iran's IRGC warns vessels against transiting Hormuz

Rs 92 cr foreign funds: US group, 6 others booked in K'taka
Rs 92 cr foreign funds: US group, 6 others booked in K'taka

A case has been registered against a US-based organisation and six others after the Enforcement Directorate lodged a complaint alleging illegal utilisation of foreign funds through a network of foreign debit cards, including in Left Wing...

Tension in Uttarakhand village after murder of BJP worker
Tension in Uttarakhand village after murder of BJP worker

A local BJP functionary, Vinod, was allegedly beaten to death in Dehradun's Bairagiwala village following an irrigation dispute, leaving three family members critically injured. Authorities have razed "illegal" structures belonging to...

Women among 8 killed in deadly lightning strikes in Jharkhand
Women among 8 killed in deadly lightning strikes in Jharkhand

At least eight people, including three women and two boys, were killed in lightning strikes across six districts of Jharkhand. The victims were engaged in daily activities like farming, grazing, or seeking shelter when the incidents...

Bandi jacket in, colonial legacy out in Army uniform overhaul
Bandi jacket in, colonial legacy out in Army uniform overhaul

The Indian Army has removed several colonial-era vestiges from its dress regulations, the mandatory carriage of swords by Reviewing Officers, and the use of pouch belts with certain mess dresses. It has also dropped the use of archaic...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO