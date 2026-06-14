India a country of innovation: French President Macron

16:47

PM Narendra Modi meets French President Emmanuel Macron, in Nice on Sunday/Narendra Modi Photo Gallery /ANI Photo

French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday said India is a nation of innovation, adding that both countries have a true partnership in critical sectors like AI and climate change.



Macron was addressing the Bharat Innovates event which he inaugurated with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Nice.



"We respect the Make-in-India initiative. France has been part of it in diverse sectors," Macron said.



"India is a country of innovation. India and France have a true partnership in critical sectors like AI and climate change," he said.



"There is scope to expand bilateral cooperation in civil nuclear energy sector, including in the area of Small Modular Reactors," Macron said.



Bharat Innovates 2026 is a flagship initiative by the Indian government designed to accelerate the country's deep-tech startups and research ventures on a global stage.



The event brings together top innovation startups and Venture Capital funds from India, France, and other countries. -- PTI