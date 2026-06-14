HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

India a country of innovation: French President Macron

Sun, 14 June 2026
Share:
16:47
PM Narendra Modi meets French President Emmanuel Macron, in Nice on Sunday/Narendra Modi Photo Gallery /ANI Photo
PM Narendra Modi meets French President Emmanuel Macron, in Nice on Sunday/Narendra Modi Photo Gallery /ANI Photo
French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday said India is a nation of innovation, adding that both countries have a true partnership in critical sectors like AI and climate change.

Macron was addressing the Bharat Innovates event which he inaugurated with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Nice.

"We respect the Make-in-India initiative. France has been part of it in diverse sectors," Macron said.

"India is a country of innovation. India and France have a true partnership in critical sectors like AI and climate change," he said.

"There is scope to expand bilateral cooperation in civil nuclear energy sector, including in the area of Small Modular Reactors," Macron said.

Bharat Innovates 2026 is a flagship initiative by the Indian government designed to accelerate the country's deep-tech startups and research ventures on a global stage.

The event brings together top innovation startups and Venture Capital funds from India, France, and other countries. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Iran's IRGC warns vessels against transiting Hormuz
LIVE! Iran's IRGC warns vessels against transiting Hormuz

Rs 92 cr foreign funds: US group, 6 others booked in K'taka
Rs 92 cr foreign funds: US group, 6 others booked in K'taka

A case has been registered against a US-based organisation and six others after the Enforcement Directorate lodged a complaint alleging illegal utilisation of foreign funds through a network of foreign debit cards, including in Left Wing...

Tension in Uttarakhand village after murder of BJP worker
Tension in Uttarakhand village after murder of BJP worker

A local BJP functionary, Vinod, was allegedly beaten to death in Dehradun's Bairagiwala village following an irrigation dispute, leaving three family members critically injured. Authorities have razed "illegal" structures belonging to...

Women among 8 killed in deadly lightning strikes in Jharkhand
Women among 8 killed in deadly lightning strikes in Jharkhand

At least eight people, including three women and two boys, were killed in lightning strikes across six districts of Jharkhand. The victims were engaged in daily activities like farming, grazing, or seeking shelter when the incidents...

Bandi jacket in, colonial legacy out in Army uniform overhaul
Bandi jacket in, colonial legacy out in Army uniform overhaul

The Indian Army has removed several colonial-era vestiges from its dress regulations, the mandatory carriage of swords by Reviewing Officers, and the use of pouch belts with certain mess dresses. It has also dropped the use of archaic...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO