If Indira Gandhi were PM today, she would ban BJP: Gehlot

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Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot/File image

Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday accused the Bharatiya Janta Party of practising politics in the name of religion and claimed that if former prime minister Indira Gandhi were in power today, she would have banned such a party.



Speaking at an award programme in Jaipur, Gehlot said the Constitution does not permit politics based on religion and alleged that the BJP was mobilising people in the name of Hindutva for electoral gains.



"The Constitution gives equal rights to all religions. Religion should not be used as a political tool," he said.



The senior Congress leader also targeted the Election Commission, alleging that it was functioning as an agent of the BJP.



He claimed that democratic institutions, including the judiciary, were under pressure and that central agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Income Tax Department were being used against political opponents.



Gehlot further alleged that the BJP was weakening democratic institutions and voting rights, saying such moves would adversely affect poor citizens.



He also criticised the ideological positions of the BJP and the RSS, describing them as dangerous. -- PTI