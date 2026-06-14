Hoax bomb threat at Kerala airport; police launch probe

13:11

The police have launched an investigation into a hoax bomb threat received by Kannur airport, officials said on Sunday.



The Mattannur police have registered a case and started a probe into the incident.



According to police, multiple email IDs of the airport and two airline operators received an email on Saturday afternoon claiming that the airport would be destroyed in a bomb blast and that explosives had been planted for the purpose.



A thorough search was subsequently carried out at the airport and in the aircraft concerned.



Following the inspection, the threat was confirmed to be a hoax.



The case was registered based on a complaint filed by the airport's assistant manager under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Information Technology Act and the Kerala Police Act, officials said.



The police have begun efforts to trace the accused and are seeking assistance from Google, as the threat email was sent from a Gmail account, officials added. -- PTI