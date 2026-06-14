Himachal: Yellow alert for thunderstorm, lightning from tomorrow

21:54

The local meteorological station on Sunday issued a yellow warning for thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds with a speed of up to 50 kmph at isolated places in the mid and higher hills of Himachal.



The weather office also predicted a wet spell in the state till June 20.



Barring light scattered rains at isolated places, the weather remained mainly dry during the past 24 hours, and minimum temperatures dropped marginally.



Kukumseri was the coldest in the state with a low of 5.6 degrees Celsius, while Una was the hottest during the day, recording a high of 37 degrees Celsius.



The MeT issued a yellow warning of thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds with speeds of up to 50 kmph at isolated places in Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi and Shimla from June 15 to June 18 and in Solan and Sirmaur on June 15 and 16. -- PTI