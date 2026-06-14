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Haryana: Two injured in firing incident in Kurukshetra; old rivalry suspected

Sun, 14 June 2026
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Two persons were shot in the early hours of the morning near Janata School in Kurukshetra in an alleged attack linked to an old rivalry, police said.

Deputy superintendent of police Sunil stated that one of the victims, identified as Aman, sustained two bullet injuries, while the second victim was shot in the leg. 

The assailants, who arrived in a Scorpio vehicle, allegedly fired around 18-19 rounds before fleeing the spot.

Officials said the incident took place around 1 am on June 14 when miscreants opened fire on two youths, identified as Aman and Krish, near Jhansa Road, leaving them injured.

According to police, Aman and Krish were travelling on a motorcycle from Bhadrakali Temple towards Janata School when a black Scorpio vehicle intercepted them.

Following this, five to six youths allegedly got out of the vehicle, two of whom were armed with pistols and opened fire. Some of the assailants were also carrying sharp weapons like a gandasa (axe) and attacked the victims.

In the firing, Aman sustained two bullet injuries, one near the spine in the waist region and another in the leg, while Krish was shot in the abdomen. Both were initially taken to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital in Kurukshetra and later referred to PGI Chandigarh due to their critical condition.

Local resident Kartik, who was present at the spot, claimed that the firing was carried out by Rahul Barna. He said around 18 to 20 rounds were fired and that the attackers also used sharp-edged weapons. -- ANI

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