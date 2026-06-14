Four drown after fishing boat capsizes in Andhra Pradesh

18:10

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Four persons drowned after a small non-motorised fishing boat carrying eight people capsized in the Krishna river here in Palnadu district on Sunday, a police official said.



The victims had ventured into the river in a country fishing boat and were returning from a small island when the incident occurred.



"Two men and an equal number of women drowned. Since there were children on board, their movement is believed to have caused the boat to lose balance and overturn," Sattenapalli Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Hanumanth Rao told PTI.



The boat capsized about 15 metres from the riverbank after the children moved to one side, causing it to tilt and overturn.



Police said the spot where the incident occurred had relatively deep water despite its proximity to the shore. -- PTI