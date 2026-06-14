Email threatens to blow up Mumbai airport, found to be hoax after search

19:07

A view of the Mumbai airport/File image

A bomb threat email targeting Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport triggered a security alert, prompting extensive searches by police and bomb detection teams. The threat was later declared a hoax, officials said on Sunday.



According to Sahar police, an email threatening to blow up the airport with a bomb was received from an unidentified sender on Saturday, following which security agencies launched a thorough inspection of the airport premises and surrounding areas.



The local police, along with Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad personnel, conducted extensive searches. Preliminary investigations did not reveal any suspicious object or activity, officials said.



Subsequently, the threat was found to be a hoax. An offence has been registered, and efforts are underway to trace the origin of the email, they said.



Security at the airport remains on high alert as a precautionary measure, they said.



According to officials, incidents involving threatening emails and calls have increased in recent days, prompting heightened vigilance by security agencies.



A few days ago, Mumbai airport and the Taj Hotel had received a bomb threat through an email sent to the official address of the Mumbai airport police. -- PTI