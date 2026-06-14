Eight killed as pick-up vehicle falls into well in Maharashtra

19:25

Eight people, including four women and four children, were killed while seven others were injured on Sunday when a pick-up vehicle carrying them plunged into a roadside well in Malshiras tehsil in Solapur district, the police said.



The police said 15 people were travelling in the vehicle when the incident occurred near Tandulwadi village.



"As per the preliminary information, the pick-up vehicle carrying 15 people fell into a roadside well after the driver lost control. Eight people, including four women and four children, were killed while seven others sustained injuries," said Atul Kulkarni, Superintendent of Police, Solapur.



He said the vehicle is being pulled out of the well, and the injured persons are being rushed to the hospital. -- PTI