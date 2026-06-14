DMK to convene MLAs meeting on June 17

12:51

DMK chief MK Stalin

The opposition Dravuda Munnetra Kazhagam will convene a meeting of its MLAs on Wednesday to finalise the party's strategy ahead of the upcoming Tamil Nadu assembly session, which will begin on June 18.



The DMK MLAs meeting will be held at the party headquarters, Anna Arivalayam here and will be presided over by the party president M K Stalin.



The DMK chief whip and senior party leader E V Velu, in a statement on Sunday, said the agenda of the meeting will be the party's response to Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar's speech in the House.



However, DMK party sources here said the legislators are expected to deliberate on various issues of the State to target the TVK government in the assembly.



The DMK secured 59 seats in the 2026 Assembly election.



Sources further said the MLAs are also expected to decide whether to participate in or boycott the governor's address. -- PTI