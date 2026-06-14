Digital checks prevent Rs 427 cr mass wedding scam

10:55

The Kannauj incident illustrates the new system in action.





Officials said a married man allegedly attempted to avail benefits by presenting a fake bride during a mass marriage event.





Technical verification and scrutiny of records exposed inconsistencies, following which the individuals involved reportedly fled before the ceremony.

According to Social Welfare Department Deputy Director RP Singh, in 2025-26 the state had facilitated marriages of 76,522 couples that were solemnised under the scheme.





These couple were eligible beneficiaries found qualified to receive assistance after verification.

The financial commitment behind the scheme remains substantial.





Every eligible couple receives assistance of Rs 1 lakh, with Rs 60,000 transferred directly into the beneficiary's bank account, Rs 25,000 provided in the form of marriage-related materials and Rs 15,000 spent on organising the event.

Eligibility norms require the bride to be a resident of Uttar Pradesh, the annual family income to be within Rs 3 lakh and the couple to meet the prescribed age criteria of 18 years for women and 21 years for men.





Unmarried, widowed and divorced women are eligible, while priority is given to destitute women, daughters of widows and differently-abled girls.

A fake bride, a married groom posing as eligible and a wedding party that vanished the moment questions were asked -- the scene in Kannauj could easily have become another case of welfare fraud slipping through the cracks.Instead, it became an evidence of how technology is seeking to reshape the delivery of government benefits in Uttar Pradesh.Behind the state's Mukhyamantri Samuhik Vivah Yojana, a flagship social welfare programme that helps economically weaker families marry off their daughters, a quiet digital transformation is underway.Online applications, Aadhaar-based identity verification, digital scrutiny of income certificates and data cross-checking across databases are increasingly acting as gatekeepers against fraud.The numbers tell the story.In the financial year 2025-26, the Social Welfare Department identified and removed 42,781 ineligible applicants who fraudulently applied from the scheme before benefits could be disbursed. Given that each beneficiary couple receives assistance worth Rs 1 lakh, the exercise potentially prevented wrongful payments of Rs 427.81 crore from the public exchequer.For welfare administrators, that figure is emerging as one of the strongest indicators of how technology can improve governance."Chief Minister Samuhik Vivah Yojana is a welfare-oriented initiative envisioned by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. It is meant for genuinely needy families. While irregularities were reported occasionally in the past, the use of technology has enabled us to effectively curb fraud, making the scheme more transparent and accountable," Social Welfare Minister (Independent Charge) Asim Arun said."If you do the math, the government is extending Rs 1 lakh in assistance to the needy, eligible couples under the mass wedding scheme. Last year we were able to remove 42,781 ineligible applicants and thereby saved Rs 427.81 crore from being squandered," the minister toldWhile such incidents attract attention, officials say the bigger story lies in the thousands of cases detected before reaching the final stage.According to department officials, the state's digital verification architecture now screens applicants through multiple layers of scrutiny, iris and biometric scans, Aadhaar authentication, online validation of income certificates and cross-verification of beneficiary data.The result has been a sharper distinction between genuine beneficiaries and those seeking to exploit the scheme.Officials argue that the real significance of digital monitoring is not merely the money saved but the confidence it builds in welfare delivery."When ineligible applicants are screened out, resources are preserved for those who genuinely need support," a senior department official said.District-level data reflects the scheme's scale. Pilibhit has recorded the highest number of marriages under the programme at 4,207, followed by Bijnor with 3,071 and Maharajganj with 3,070 in 2025-26.As governments across India increasingly deploy technology to monitor welfare spending, Uttar Pradesh's mass marriage scheme offers a glimpse into a broader shift in public administration -- one where algorithms, databases and digital verification are becoming as important as budgets and beneficiaries.For a programme designed to help couples begin a new life, the most significant number this year may not be the marriages solemnised, but the Rs 427.81 crore that never reached the wrong hands. --