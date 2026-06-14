HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Cockroach Janta Party holds protest in Hyderabad

Sun, 14 June 2026
Share:
11:41
image
A protest by Cockroach Janta Party and other organisations is underway in Hyderabad on Sunday, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak and the irregularities related to the CBSE's on-screen marking system. 

Protestors gathered in large numbers at Dharna Chowk in Hyderabad to voice their frustration against the National Democratic Alliance government at the Centre.

The protesters raised slogans like 'we want justice' and 'resign Dharmendra Pradhan'.

Activist Sonam Wangchuk is set to address the gathering, he said in a social media post. 

A senior police official said permission was granted to the party to hold dharna till this afternoon.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Digital checks prevent Rs 427 cr mass wedding scam
LIVE! Digital checks prevent Rs 427 cr mass wedding scam

Mamata removes Saayoni, Mala Roy from key party posts
Mamata removes Saayoni, Mala Roy from key party posts

Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress has replaced Saayoni Ghosh as youth wing president and Mala Roy as women's wing president, amidst a significant rebellion within the party where dissident MPs claim to have the support of 20 of the...

Trump: US-Iran peace deal signing Sunday, Hormuz 'open'
Trump: US-Iran peace deal signing Sunday, Hormuz 'open'

US President Donald Trump announced that a deal to end the war with Iran would be signed on Sunday, with the strategic Strait of Hormuz immediately becoming 'open to all'. This follows indications from Pakistan that negotiations were in...

'Why Did US Shoot A Missile Killing Indians?'
'Why Did US Shoot A Missile Killing Indians?'

'The US was well aware of the nationality of the seafarers on board the vessels. It was not hidden. The nationality of those aboard a merchant ship is known to all the ports.''So, why did US shoot a missile that resulted in the deaths of...

US warns India against violating Hormuz blockade
US warns India against violating Hormuz blockade

The US has warned India that any violation of its naval blockade in the Strait of Hormuz and illicit transport of Iranian oil will not be tolerated, a statement made amidst a diplomatic row over the deaths of Indian seafarers in US...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO