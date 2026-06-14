Cockroach Janta Party holds protest in Hyderabad

11:41

A protest by Cockroach Janta Party and other organisations is underway in Hyderabad on Sunday, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak and the irregularities related to the CBSE's on-screen marking system.



Protestors gathered in large numbers at Dharna Chowk in Hyderabad to voice their frustration against the National Democratic Alliance government at the Centre.



The protesters raised slogans like 'we want justice' and 'resign Dharmendra Pradhan'.



Activist Sonam Wangchuk is set to address the gathering, he said in a social media post.



A senior police official said permission was granted to the party to hold dharna till this afternoon. -- PTI