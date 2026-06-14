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CM, Oppn leader criticise VCs for attending RSS event in Kerala

Sun, 14 June 2026
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16:05
Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan
Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan
Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Sunday criticised the participation of three Vice Chancellors in a function addressed by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat as part of the organisation's centenary celebrations and demanded an apology from them.

In a Facebook post, the chief minister said the participation of the Vice Chancellors in the event was unbecoming of their office and inconsistent with Kerala's educational traditions.

Vice Chancellors of Kerala, MG and Malayalam Universities attended the RSS centenary celebrations held in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday.

"The participation of three Vice Chancellors in the meeting addressed by RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat as part of the RSS centenary celebrations is being viewed with utmost seriousness. The Vice Chancellors have committed a grave lapse," he said.

Satheesan said Kerala society held the office of Vice Chancellor in high esteem and alleged that their participation in a programme of an RSS leader who propagated extreme communal views had diminished the dignity associated with the post.

Leader of the Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan also expressed concern over the Vice Chancellors' participation in the RSS event and alleged that it reflected attempts to expand the Sangh Parivar's influence in the higher education sector.

Addressing a press conference, the former chief minister said the participation of three Vice Chancellors in the programme attended by Bhagwat was a matter of grave concern. -- PTI

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