CJP to protest against Pradhan in Jaipur tomorrow

18:24

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) will hold a protest at Shaheed Smarak in Jaipur on Monday on various demands, including the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak.



"The protest would focus on issues of youth, students, parents and the general public, including rising unemployment, alleged irregularities in the education sector, paper leak cases in recruitment examinations and other matters of public interest," programme convenor Deepak Balian said on Sunday.



Party founder Abhijeet Deepke, national spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka, education reformer and environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk and several other leaders and social activists are expected to participate in the programme.



The party appealed to citizens, students, youth and parents across the state to join the protest in support of democratic rights and public-interest issues. -- PTI