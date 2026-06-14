HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Anurag Kashyap urges prioritising Indian films over Hollywood in theatres

Sun, 14 June 2026
Share:
12:02
image
"Prioritise our own films", said Anurag Kashyap as he slammed theatres for providing more shows to the recent Hollywood hit Obsession.

Kashyap shared a post on his Instagram story on Saturday. He said last week his directorial Bandar, featuring Bobby Deol, didn't get enough shows and now films such as Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga, Singeetam Srinivasa Rao's Sing Geetham and Manoj Bajpayee starrer Governor are getting limited slots.

"I totally understand that everyone wants to see 'OBSESSION', but it can still run longer with lesser shows. If we don't prioritise our own films with better showcasing, then I don't understand how will we grow," he wrote.

Kashyap noted films are not getting enough shows, whereas Obsession is dominating several slots.

"Last week it was with Bandar, this week with Main Vaapas Aaunga, Sing Geetham and Governor.. while Obsession is in 6-7 shows," he added.

Obsession is directed by Curry Barker and features Michael Johnston as Bear Bailey and Inde Navarrette as Nikki Freeman. It revolves around a shy, insecure music store employee, Bailey, who is in love with his childhood friend and coworker, Freeman. The film has earned over USD 200 million at the global box office. The film's collection in India stands at over Rs 60 crore at the box office. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Digital checks prevent Rs 427 cr mass wedding scam
LIVE! Digital checks prevent Rs 427 cr mass wedding scam

Mamata removes Saayoni, Mala Roy from key party posts
Mamata removes Saayoni, Mala Roy from key party posts

Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress has replaced Saayoni Ghosh as youth wing president and Mala Roy as women's wing president, amidst a significant rebellion within the party where dissident MPs claim to have the support of 20 of the...

Trump: US-Iran peace deal signing Sunday, Hormuz 'open'
Trump: US-Iran peace deal signing Sunday, Hormuz 'open'

US President Donald Trump announced that a deal to end the war with Iran would be signed on Sunday, with the strategic Strait of Hormuz immediately becoming 'open to all'. This follows indications from Pakistan that negotiations were in...

'Why Did US Shoot A Missile Killing Indians?'
'Why Did US Shoot A Missile Killing Indians?'

'The US was well aware of the nationality of the seafarers on board the vessels. It was not hidden. The nationality of those aboard a merchant ship is known to all the ports.''So, why did US shoot a missile that resulted in the deaths of...

US warns India against violating Hormuz blockade
US warns India against violating Hormuz blockade

The US has warned India that any violation of its naval blockade in the Strait of Hormuz and illicit transport of Iranian oil will not be tolerated, a statement made amidst a diplomatic row over the deaths of Indian seafarers in US...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO