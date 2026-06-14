Anurag Kashyap urges prioritising Indian films over Hollywood in theatres

12:02

"Prioritise our own films", said Anurag Kashyap as he slammed theatres for providing more shows to the recent Hollywood hit Obsession.



Kashyap shared a post on his Instagram story on Saturday. He said last week his directorial Bandar, featuring Bobby Deol, didn't get enough shows and now films such as Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga, Singeetam Srinivasa Rao's Sing Geetham and Manoj Bajpayee starrer Governor are getting limited slots.



"I totally understand that everyone wants to see 'OBSESSION', but it can still run longer with lesser shows. If we don't prioritise our own films with better showcasing, then I don't understand how will we grow," he wrote.



Kashyap noted films are not getting enough shows, whereas Obsession is dominating several slots.



"Last week it was with Bandar, this week with Main Vaapas Aaunga, Sing Geetham and Governor.. while Obsession is in 6-7 shows," he added.



Obsession is directed by Curry Barker and features Michael Johnston as Bear Bailey and Inde Navarrette as Nikki Freeman. It revolves around a shy, insecure music store employee, Bailey, who is in love with his childhood friend and coworker, Freeman. The film has earned over USD 200 million at the global box office. The film's collection in India stands at over Rs 60 crore at the box office. -- PTI