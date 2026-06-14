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Actor Raghava Lawrence hints at political entry, says major announcement soon

Sun, 14 June 2026
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20:06
Actor-choreographer Raghava Lawrence/ANI Photo
Actor-choreographer Raghava Lawrence/ANI Photo
Actor-choreographer Raghava Lawrence has hinted at a possible entry into politics, saying that he will soon make an important announcement regarding his future plans.

Lawrence met a large group of fans at his residence in Uthandi, Chennai, on Sunday, where he discussed his proposed political journey and sought their views before taking the next step.

Addressing the gathering, the actor said that the present political and social situation had prompted him to seriously consider entering public life. He added that his intention is to work for the welfare of people without expecting anything in return and that public opinion remains important to him while making such a decision.

Lawrence also revealed that a larger meeting with his supporters would be organised in the coming days, during which he plans to share more details about his political roadmap.

Later, while speaking to reporters, Lawrence confirmed that a formal announcement regarding his political future would be made soon.

"I will soon announce my political journey. I will share important details related to it with my fans in the coming days," he said.

When asked about the performance of the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government, Lawrence praised its administration, stating that it has been functioning effectively. He specifically welcomed the closure of TASMAC liquor outlets and commended the School Education Department for its performance. -- ANI

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