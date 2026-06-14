Actor Gautami quits AIADMK citing current political situation in TN

20:38

Actor Gautami Tadimalla, who was serving as deputy propaganda secretary of AIADMK, on Sunday announced her resignation from the party citing the current political situation in Tamil Nadu.



In her letter to the AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, she said "considering the current political situation, I am resigning from the position of AIADMK primary member and party propaganda deputy secretary with a heavy heart so that I could do social service".



She also thanked the former AIADMK ministers, party senior functionaries and the cadres, who cooperated with her in every way since the day she joined the outfit.



Gautami was a long-time member of the BJP for more than two decades before joining AIADMK. She quit BJP in October 2023, citing lack of support from party leadership with regard to her personal issues.



She joined the AIADMK in February 2024 in the presence of Palaniswami and was later appointed as the party's deputy propaganda secretary in October that year.