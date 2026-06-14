Abhishek Banerjee urges Speaker not to recognise rebel TMC bloc

21:08

With dissident MPs upping the ante, Trinamool Congress parliamentary party leader in the Lok Sabha, Abhishek Banerjee, has written to Speaker Om Birla urging him not to accord any recognition, status or facility to any purported separate faction, asserting that the Constitution and anti-defection law do not permit the formation of a separate group within an existing political party.



The Mamata Banerjee-led party is facing a massive rebellion among its lawmakers after its defeat in the West Bengal assembly election. The dissident camp has claimed that it has support of 22 MPs and will meet the Speaker seeking recognition as a separate parliamentary bloc.



In his letter, party general secretary Abhishek Banerjee requested that the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) be treated as a single political party represented in the House only through its duly authorised leader and whip, and that the party be given an opportunity to present its case before any decision is taken on any communication from dissident MPs.



The letter dated June 10 was submitted on Sunday by TMC MPs Kirti Azad and Sagarika Ghose at Birla's residence here.



"Treat the AITC as a single political party represented in the House solely through its duly authorised Leader and Whip, and decline to accord any recognition, status, or facility to any purported separate group or faction of the AITC," Banerjee said in his letter. -- PTI