11 juveniles escape from observation home in Gujarat; 1 returns and 2 held

19:39

Eleven juveniles escaped from an observation home in Gujarat's Rajkot on Sunday, but of them, one boy hailing from Pakistan returned to the facility later, while two others were nabbed, a senior official said.



Eight others are still missing and a search was underway for them, he said.



"Eleven juvenile inmates of the Zonal Observation Home in Rajkot escaped after breaking the CCTV cameras and grilles on Sunday morning," Rajkot Collector Om Prakash said.



"However, one of the escaped juveniles, a Pakistani national, later returned," he said, adding that the police apprehended two others, including the alleged mastermind behind the escape, from an area near Ahmedabad.



The police authorities and the administration have launched an operation to nab the other eight absconding children with the help of technology and human intelligence, Prakash noted.



"It seems to be a pre-planned action. They were able to distract the guard and managed to escape from the observation home," the official said.



This particular observation home has 55 children, the collector said. -- PTI