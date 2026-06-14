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1 killed, 3 injured in Uttarakhand village violence over water dispute

Sun, 14 June 2026
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The police registered a case against three accused and 25 unidentified individuals after one person was killed and three others sustained serious injuries following a violent clash between two communities over a water dispute in the Bairagiwala area under Sahaspur police station limits in Uttarakhand's Dehradun district.

The incident, which took place late on Friday evening, reportedly escalated after a disagreement between two groups, leading to stone-pelting, arson and retaliatory violence in the area.

Following the registration of the case, authorities on Sunday initiated action against the accused, with the residence of one of the accused being demolished in the presence of police and district administration officials.

According to officials, tension gripped the village after the clash, with an angry mob allegedly targeting houses of the accused, resorting to stone-pelting and later setting one house on fire.

Heavy police deployment has been maintained in the area to prevent further escalation.

Dehradun Additional Superintendent of Police Pankaj Gairola earlier said the violence began after a dispute over irrigation water turned into a fatal confrontation. -- ANI

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