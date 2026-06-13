US-Iran peace deal signing expected within 24 hrs: Pak

17:37

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said a US-Iran peace deal could be finalised within the next 24 hours, raising hopes of a diplomatic breakthrough after months of conflict and negotiations.



"We are closer to a peace deal than ever before. With finalisation likely expected in the next 24 hours, Pakistan is preparing for the electronic signing of the peace deal immediately after, followed by technical level talks next week," Sharif said in a post on X.



He thanked the United States and Iran for their "ongoing commitment" during the negotiations and expressed appreciation for support from countries in the region.



"We are confident that this historic peace deal will form a strong foundation for lasting peace," he said in the post in which he tagged US President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, Secretary Marco Rubio, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and the country's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.



There was no immediate confirmation from the White House or Iranian authorities regarding Sharif's latest assertion on the timing of the agreement.



Sharif's remarks came a day after he said the US and Iran had agreed on the text of a peace deal and that Pakistan was working closely with both sides to finalise the next steps.



"Setting aside the noise, we can confirm that a final, agreed upon text of the peace deal has been reached and Pakistan is now working closely with both sides to finalise the next steps," he had said on Friday.



Earlier, Araghchi had suggested progress in the negotiations, saying the "Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding has never been closer".



"Pending its finalisation, the media should refrain from entering speculation about its content. In line with our responsible and transparent approach, all details will be shared with the public in due course," Araghchi said in a social media post, without providing details.



Iranian officials have indicated that an agreement is close but have also said the memorandum of understanding remains under review.