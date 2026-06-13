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Trader files police complaint against Abhishek Banerjee

Sat, 13 June 2026
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A trader in West Bengal's Siliguri on Saturday said he has lodged a police complaint against Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee over his alleged provocative remarks during the recently concluded West Bengal Assembly polls.

The complainant, Sanjay Kr Singhal, said the complaint was filed at the Siliguri Cyber Crime Police Station on Friday.

Singhal alleged that Banerjee, while addressing election rallies on May 4, made statements targeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

"When an MP stands on top of a car, on a stage, and targets the Union home minister, how terrified must the people there be? My body still shudders to think what would have happened if, for some reason, the TMC had returned to power," he told PTI Videos.

The trader further alleged that Banerjee's remarks during the campaign were not in accordance with the law and questioned how an MP could make such statements.

There was no immediate response from Abhishek Banerjee or the Trinamool Congress on the latest complaint.

This comes days after an advocate lodged a police complaint against former chief minister Mamata Banerjee at the same police station, alleging her recent public remarks critical of constitutional institutions and comments linking the Union government to a political killing in Bangladesh were prejudicial to the nation's sovereignty and public order.

Abhishek Banerjee is facing investigations by both state and central agencies in multiple cases, including a probe into alleged forged signatures related to the appointment of the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly.  -- PTI

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