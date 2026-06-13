SUV enters Goa CM's convoy, 5 held

16:30

Police have arrested five persons, including a police constable, after a vehicle carrying them entered the convoy of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant in North Goa, officials said on Saturday.



The incident occurred on Thursday night at Amona when the chief minister was travelling from Sanquelim to Panaji, police said.



According to police, an unidentified SUV coming from the opposite direction suddenly entered the chief minister's convoy, triggering a security scare.



Security personnel accompanying the chief minister promptly diverted the vehicle to the roadside, preventing any possible accident or security breach, officials said.



After being alerted about the incident, personnel from the Bicholim police station rushed to the spot and detained four occupants of the vehicle.



During preliminary inquiry, the occupants were found to be allegedly under the influence of alcohol, police said, adding that four persons were arrested. The driver of the vehicle, who was working as a police constable attached to Ponda Sub-Division, fled from the scene but was arrested on Friday.



All five persons are currently in police custody, and further investigation is underway, police said.



No injuries were reported in the incident, and the chief minister's convoy proceeded safely after the vehicle was intercepted. PTI