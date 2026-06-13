HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Stand-up comedians who cross limits need to be taught lesson: Sena MLC

Sat, 13 June 2026
Share:
15:33
image
Alleging that stand-up comedians are crossing all limits under the pretext of freedom of expression and need to be taught a lesson, Shiv Sena leader Manisha Kayande on Saturday said she will introduce a motion against such acts in the upcoming monsoon session of the state legislature.

Her remarks come amid a controversy surrounding comic Pranit More, web developer Himanshu Jangra and others over remarks made during a comedy show that allegedly glorified coercion and non-consensual conduct towards a woman, leading to a registration of a case.

"A lesson should be taught to such stand-up comedians. They are crossing all limits and making fun of anyone. They say whatever they want. I will introduce a motion in the upcoming monsoon session against such acts," said Kayande.

Referring to the parody song by stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra, which created a controversy, the Sena MLC said, "They make fun of anyone and earn money. They say whatever they want under (the guise of) the freedom of expression. This will not be tolerated in Maharashtra."

A day earlier, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said stand-up comedians should be mindful that their freedom of expression does not violate another person's right to dignity.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Stop being facilitator for Modi govt: CPM slams Rahul
LIVE! Stop being facilitator for Modi govt: CPM slams Rahul

5 IAF personnel dead as AN-32 aircraft crashes in Assam
5 IAF personnel dead as AN-32 aircraft crashes in Assam

Five Indian Air Force personnel were killed when a Russian-origin AN-32 transport aircraft crashed during a routine sortie while landing at the IAF airbase in Jorhat, Assam.

Mamata rushes to Abhishek's house as cops raid at dawn
Mamata rushes to Abhishek's house as cops raid at dawn

Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee's Kolkata residence was raided by police and central forces for over four hours in connection with a financial fraud case, targeting his close aide Sumit Roy, whose mobile phone was last traced to...

'Why Did US Shoot A Missile Killing Indians?'
'Why Did US Shoot A Missile Killing Indians?'

'The US was well aware of the nationality of the seafarers on board the vessels. It was not hidden. The nationality of those aboard a merchant ship is known to all the ports.''So, why did US shoot a missile that resulted in the deaths of...

Iran dismisses Trump's claim on attacking Indian ships
Iran dismisses Trump's claim on attacking Indian ships

Iran has dismissed US President Donald Trump's assertion that Iran was responsible for a drone attack on Indian ships in the Strait of Hormuz as 'simply baseless'. The Iranian embassy stated that Trump's comments were an attempt to...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO