Stand-up comedians who cross limits need to be taught lesson: Sena MLC

15:33

Alleging that stand-up comedians are crossing all limits under the pretext of freedom of expression and need to be taught a lesson, Shiv Sena leader Manisha Kayande on Saturday said she will introduce a motion against such acts in the upcoming monsoon session of the state legislature.



Her remarks come amid a controversy surrounding comic Pranit More, web developer Himanshu Jangra and others over remarks made during a comedy show that allegedly glorified coercion and non-consensual conduct towards a woman, leading to a registration of a case.



"A lesson should be taught to such stand-up comedians. They are crossing all limits and making fun of anyone. They say whatever they want. I will introduce a motion in the upcoming monsoon session against such acts," said Kayande.



Referring to the parody song by stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra, which created a controversy, the Sena MLC said, "They make fun of anyone and earn money. They say whatever they want under (the guise of) the freedom of expression. This will not be tolerated in Maharashtra."



A day earlier, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said stand-up comedians should be mindful that their freedom of expression does not violate another person's right to dignity. -- PTI