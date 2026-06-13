Police raid Abhishek's Kolkata residence for over 4 hrs

09:53

In a dramatic pre-dawn operation that triggered a political storm in West Bengal, a large contingent of police, accompanied by central forces, raided the Kalighat residence of TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday in connection with a case filed in a police station in Paschim Medinipur district, a senior officer said.



The development came barely two days after the West Bengal CID questioned Banerjee in connection with the alleged forged-signature case linked to the state assembly and amid a series of fresh summons issued to him by multiple investigating agencies.



According to local sources, police teams, including officers from Paschim Medinipur's Shalboni police station and Kolkata Police, arrived outside Banerjee's Patuapara residence shortly after 3 am.



Central force personnel took positions outside the premises while police officers attempted to gain entry into the house.



The TMC alleged that the police team broke open the lock and entered Banerjee's premises.



The operation continued for more than four hours, with police personnel remaining inside the premises in the morning. Several officers were seen coming out from the residence this morning and holding discussions outside before re-entering the house.



Speaking to reporters after coming out of the residence, Banerjee alleged that police had broken open a lock and searched the entire house. -- PTI