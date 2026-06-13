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'Not justified': Jaishankar to Rubio on killing of 3 Indian sailors

Sat, 13 June 2026
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External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and lodged a strong protest over the attacks by the US Navy in the Gulf that killed three Indian mariners.

"Such lethal actions against commercial shipping are not justified," Jaishankar said in a post on X about his talks with Rubio.

Three vessels with Indian crew came under attack off the Oman coast this week. One of them resulted in the death of three Indian seafarers on Wednesday.

"Spoke to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio this evening. I reiterated India's strong protest at the attacks by the US Navy in the Gulf that killed three Indian mariners," Jaishankar said.

India summoned the Charge d'Affaires of the US Embassy in New Delhi to lodge its protest on the matter.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump accused Iran of carrying out drone attacks against Indian ships leaving the Strait of Hormuz, saying it was "totally unacceptable."

"Their (Iran's) totally rebuffed Drone attack last night against Indian Ships leaving the Hormuz Strait is TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE. They better get their act together and FAST," Trump claimed in a post on Truth Social. --  PTI 

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