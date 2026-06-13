Man held for making phone calls 'threatening to kill' Kerala CM, family

09:45

A man was arrested for allegedly making phone calls threatening to kill Chief Minister VD Satheesan and his family, officials said.



The arrested person was identified as Sony Thomas of Attingal.



According to police, an unidentified person called the Thiruvananthapuram City District Police Command and Control Centre (DPCC) at 6.50 pm on Friday and claimed that he would kill the Chief Minister and his family.



When asked for the reason, the caller allegedly said that he did not like Satheesan, the FIR stated.



The accused allegedly called again at 6.53 pm and repeated the threat, officials said.



After verbally abusing the police officer who attended the call, the accused allegedly asked whether adequate security arrangements had been made for the Chief Minister, the FIR said.



Soon after, the Cantonment police registered a case and began tracking the phone number from which the calls were made.



On Saturday morning, police took Thomas into custody from Attingal.



Police officials said the accused was under the influence of liquor when he made the calls.



He will be produced before a court later as part of the remand proceedings, officials added. -- PTI