Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth to be next Army Chief

16:47

Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth will be the next Chief of the Army Staff, the defence ministry announced on Saturday.



Lt Gen Seth, currently serving as the Vice Chief of Army, will take charge of the top position on June 30 when the incumbent Gen Upendra Dwivedi retires.



The senior military officer is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla, and was commissioned into the Armoured Corps in December 1986.



Over a distinguished military career spanning nearly four decades, he has extensive experience across operational, strategic, capability development and institutional domains.



Lt Gen Seth has commanded at every level in diverse operational environments. His command assignments include an Armoured Regiment in the desert sector, an Armoured Brigade in the Western Theatre, and a counter-insurgency force in Jammu & Kashmir.



As a Lt General, he commanded the Sudarshan Chakra Corps, one of the Indian Army's premier strike formations.



He subsequently served as General Officer Commanding, Delhi Area, overseeing key national and international military engagements and ceremonial responsibilities.



Following his elevation as an Army Commander, the officer commanded South Western Command and Southern Command, earning the rare distinction of commanding two operational Army Commands and providing strategic oversight across critical theatres for over a period of two and half years.



He has held several key staff and strategic appointments that have significantly influenced operational planning, force management and capability development. -- PTI