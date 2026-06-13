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India's Forex Reserves Decline By $711 Million

Sat, 13 June 2026
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India's foreign exchange reserves fell by $711 million to $681.61 billion during the week ended June 5, driven by a decline in foreign currency assets, according to the latest Reserve Bank of India data.

Foreign currency assets fell by $2.7 billion, while gold reserves rose by $1.9 billion.

"Gold prices declined by 4.7 per cent between May 29 and June 5 while the country's gold reserves rose by 1.9 per cent during the same period. So, it could be that they (RBI) may have bought it (gold)," said Gaura Sengupta, chief economist, IDFC First Bank.

Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) rose by $18 million to $18.76 billion during the reported week. 

-- Anupreksha Jain, Business Standard

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