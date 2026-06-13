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INDIA bloc has already won 2029 polls: Rahul

Sat, 13 June 2026
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Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday stressed the need for unity in the INDIA bloc and claimed that they did not lose the 2024 Lok Sabha election and have already won the 2029 polls.

Sharing his speech delivered at a meeting of the INDIA opposition bloc on Monday, Gandhi said several colleagues had requested for a Hindi translation of his address, which he is doing now.

"After listening to the speeches and remarks of over 20 leaders at the INDIA Coalition meeting on June 8th, I finally addressed them with this speech.

"When India's thinking, the nation's soul, is in crisis... when institutions are captured... when the voice of the people is suppressed... only resistance combined with unity is effective," the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha said in a post on X.

"I say it again -- we did not lose the 2024 elections, and we have already won the 2029 elections.

"We will remain united, organise the people, and with the power of resistance, defeat the BJP and its takeover of India's institutions," he said while sharing his speech in Hindi.

In his speech, Gandhi told leaders of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) that going by the anger among people, the next parliamentary polls are "already won", but the main problem is that there will be no free-and-fair election to win.

At the INDIA bloc meeting on Monday, Gandhi also gave a clarion call to the opposition leaders to stay united, saying it is easy to beat the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) "if we stand together and resist".

The Congress leader also dismissed the notion that there is no coordination among the opposition parties.

"These are all ideas the BJP is putting out. This is not true. I am 100 per cent sure and I can vouch right now for the DMK. When it comes to defending the idea of India, every single person will be in this room," he said. -- PTI

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